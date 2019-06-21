25 Years Ago
June 22, 1994
The Hamburg Area High School Valedictorian is Amy Dresher and the Salutatorian is Jane Lilienthal.
Christie Burkey, Shoemakersville, Hamburg, Class of 1991, Stacie Henry, Centerport, Schuylkill Valley Class of 1991 and Paul Muzopappa, RD2 Hamburg, recently graduated from the Reading Hospital School of Nursing.
Scott Haus of Hamburg, piloted his Ralph Bowman-owned 78 NASCAR Sportsman-Modified to his second feature win of the season with a thrilling late race pass of Keith Hoffman.
“3 Ninjas Kick Back” will be featured at the Strand June 24-27.
50 Years Ago
June 26, 1969
Hamburg’s new Tot Lot, a small area playground for children under 12, opened in the South Ward for the season on Monday morning with a registration of 31. Ellen Kissinger, North Sixth Street, Hamburg, is in charge. The new equipment was purchased by the Hamburg Borough Recreation Board.
M. William Wengert, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Wengert, State Street, Hamburg, is working for the state of Alaska, Department of Commercial and Industrial Fisheries, on Kodiak Island, Alaska for the summer months. Mr. Wengert is a Senior at Colorado State University, Ft. Collins, CO, majoring in fisheries biology.
Hamburg Area High School baseball players took a lion’s share of the honors when John W. Smith, county sportswriter, announced the Reading Eagle’s All-Berks teams. Lynn Koenig, outfielder-pitcher, of Hamburg’s county championship team, was the top selection for the first team. Smith termed Koenig. “The player of the year” for his work both on the mound and at the plate as a batter. He batted .414. and will be a senior next year. Hamburg placed three men on the second team; Steve Bleile, first base, Danny Metz, short stop and Andy Greenawalt, third base.
75 Years Ago
June 15, 1944
Stewart Biehl, A/S of Camp Peary VA, is spending a ten-day leave with his wife and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Harry E. Biehl, South Fifth Street, Hamburg.
E. Robert Ackerman, SAO2/C, was recently graduated from the Navy Optical School at Washington, D.C. After spending a ten-day leave with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Ackerman, he was sent to an advanced School at Portsmouth VA.
Sgt. Andrew M. Muller, of Jackson, Mississippi, spent two weeks with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Muller, South Fourth Street, Hamburg.
“Passage to Marseille” starring Humphrey Bogart, Michele Morgan and Claude Rains will be featured at the Strand on June 17.
100 Years Ago
June 26, 1919
Corp. John J. Albright, of squadron C. of the aviation service at Kelly field, South Antonia, TX, returned home Friday evening to surprise his parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Albright. Joseph Stoudt, son of Riley Stoudt of the same place, who served in France, also returned to his home on Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. William P. Kistler of South Fourth Street, Hamburg, gave a reception and dinner in honor of their son Charles on Sunday, who returned from France with the 79th division, 304th Ammunition train.
Francis O. Heinly, electrician on South Fourth Street, Hamburg, has placed on exhibition in the window of his new office and store room a plant of the Western Electric farm lighting system, with which he will demonstrate. The plant will be placed in operation at intervals.