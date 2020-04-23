On World Book Day, April 23, two protesters gathered outside the Hamburg Public Library on Third Street and protested that the library should open to patrons.
“They’re speaking out about the library being closed, which is their constitutional right,” said borough Police Chief Anthony M. Kuklinski.
Kuklinski said they were gathered peaceably so police presence was not warranted.
Wearing masks, Livvi Betz and Kim Giambrone — both Hamburg residents and regular patrons of the Hamburg Public Library — stood on the steps outside the library, holding signs to demonstrate that they want the library to open.
Giambrone held a white sign that read, “World Book Day – Open Our Library.”
Betz's green sign read, “How can we learn without knowledge.”
“I had the opportunity to talk briefly with the protesters, and listen to their concerns,” said Hamburg Mayor George Holmes. “There are many people like them in the community who are worried that government mitigation efforts have eroded our basic freedoms. On the other hand, their protest indicates to me that our freedoms are still intact when citizens can exercise their rights; in this case, freedom of expression.”
“Peaceful protests like theirs are no cause for concern,” added Holmes. “Instead it should guide everyone in thinking about how their action (or inaction) affects others. It’s actually a refreshing thing to see here in Hamburg.”
In response, Hamburg Public Library Director Dan LaRue said, “It’s really not in our hands whether or not to open.”
Not worried about their presence outside the library, he said, “They’re not doing anything other than expressing their opinion that we need to open up.”
LaRue comes into the library a couple times each week to work on the computer and check messages. He said that the Hamburg Public Library is following the guidelines set by the Berks County Public Libraries system.
Berks County libraries have been closed since early March due to the coronavirus emergency.
“I personally wanted to get across that I think the library is very essential. The library is a treasure-trove of knowledge,” Betz said. “You can practice social distancing and still go to the library. In times of crisis, you can learn things and gain so much from books. A lot of people are using books as a form of coping.”
The original internet was books, added Betz. Now everyone’s depending on the internet and online services during this crisis.
People can still purchase books from bookstores via online and curbside pickup services, “But they’re not free and for some people the library is within walking distance,” said Betz.
She also noted that while the internet allows people to read books digitally, not all people have access to the internet or they cannot look at screens for long.
Giambrone agrees with Betz and added that she prefers reading books rather than reading digitally because reading on a screen is a lot harder on her eyes.
Also, she noted that people get information from television, internet or books.
“Which one do you trust the most right now? I would say right now, I would trust books more than the media or the internet on many topics. The information circulating around on the internet about COVID-19, I would want to fact check that with books at the library,” Giambrone said.
“It’s World Book Day and our libraries are closed,” she added. “We pay for the library with our taxes and it is our library and it should never be closed."