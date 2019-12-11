Holiday spirit rang out loud through song at the Hamburg Community Tree Lighting on Dec. 7.
Daniel Sarna of Hamburg, worship pastor at Glad Tidings Church in West Lawn, performed snow inspired holidays songs like “Let It Snow” as people gathered in the parking lot at 4th and Pine streets in Downtown Hamburg.
The annual community Christmas Tree Lighting included free hot chocolate and cookies along with entertainment by the Hamburg High School ensemble Aerial Boundaries and The Bridge Church Choir.
“This is just something we’ve been doing for a handful of years now. I love to get the school involved and the Hamburg Rotary Club and the Hamburg National Honor Society (involved); they provide hot chocolate and cookies,” said Joshua Shaffer, Hamburg Borough Council President and Worship Pastor at The Bridge Church in Hamburg. “Local choirs sing special music. A pastor gives a short Christmas story. It’s just a fun, community event.”
While the Bridge Church sponsors the event, Shaffer said the event is a collaborative effort by Hamburg Borough, Our Town Foundation and Hamburg Rotary Club.
Hamburg Mayor George Holmes attended the tree lighting, mingling with community members, police and firefighters just out enjoying a community event.
“I’m just happy to see all of the people come out to celebrate this event,” said Holmes. “It’s a good way to get the community out to enjoy not only the Christmas season but getting together and being with friends and family.”