The Hamburg Lions Club welcomed two guests to its January meeting held at Dee Dee’s Diner in Shoemakersville.
Berks Intermediate Unit teacher Amanda Kutzura spoke to the Hamburg Lions Club about the Pennsylvania Braille Challenge, a competition that motivates blind students to improve their braille reading and writing literacy skills, hosted at the Berks County Intermediate Unit on Feb. 8.
The Braille Challenge is a national program of the Braille Institute, hosted by regional schools and agencies that serve blind and visually impaired children. Two students from the Hamburg Area School District competed in the challenge.
The Hamburg Lions Club donated $300 that will serve to help purchase prizes and or lunches for some of the students competing.
Our second guest and program for the night was Immediate Past District Governor David Hunsberger.
David gave a program on Lions Clubs International Foundation Campaign 100, empowering service and all they do for the visually impaired. The campaign requests that every Lion donate, advocate and volunteer.
Formed in 1968, the Lions Clubs International Foundation is the foundation arm of Lions International. They give 100 percent of all donations to grants, measles, diabetes, childhood cancers and hunger relief. Campaign 100’s purpose is to serve more than 200 million people worldwide.