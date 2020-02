At the January Hamburg Lions Club meeting, Lions Club Immediate Past District Governor David Hunsberger, left, spoke about the Lions Clubs International Foundation Campaign 100, empowering service and all they do for the visually impaired. Berks Intermediate Unit teacher Amanda Kutzura, center, spoke about two Hamburg students competing in the Pa. Braille Challenge at BCIU Feb. 8 for which Lions donated $300 for prizes and lunches. On right is President Kervin Kline.