The Hamburg Lions Club welcomed new District Gov. Marilyn Wagner to a dinner meeting at Dee Dees Diner in Shoemakersville this fall. Gov. Wagner talked about some of the causes we as lions help with throughout the world. Global causes include moving on from Blindness, Hunger, Environment, Diabetes, and Childhood Cancers. In the picture from left to right are District Gov. Marilyn Wagner, Lions Club President Kervin Kline, 1st Vice President Lisa Johnson and Secretary Scott Maberry.