On March 9, representatives from the district's architecture firm told Hamburg Area school directors that upgrades to the middle school would begin in the spring of 2021 and cost between $7.8 to $10.4 million.
"It's a maintenance and renovation project, not a construction project," Phil Leinbach of AEM Architects, Inc. said. "We're not moving walls. No demolition. It's a no frills approach."
Plans include replacing the building's roof, installing a new HVAC system, upgrading electrical systems and performing some cosmetic work to the outside of the building.
"The HVAC (system) is at the end of its life," Leinbach said. "It's held together with shoestrings and duct tape."
The municipality will determine if a new sprinkler system is needed for the school which was built in 1996.
Hamburg Area's top administrator would like to see learning improve when the project is completed.
"Technology has evolved," Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf said. "Kids are involved in active learning. We have to move with the times."
Mextorf credited the school board for setting funds aside for future projects such as the middle school.
"I've been prepping them since 2015 (for this project)," Mextorf said. "We're taking a common sense approach. Nothing extra."
Leinbach projected bids going out in early spring of 2021 and the project completed by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
"It should take a full school year and two summers to get it done," Leinbach said.
In other news, Mextorf asked school directors to move the accredited student learning project or community service project to an elective.
The Department of Education has removed this as a requirement for graduation, according to Mextorf.
"The current seniors have to do it. They're the last ones required," Mextorf said. "Some take it seriously, but for others it's a check-box and they're minimally involved. It's hard to verify for every single kid."
Some board members liked the requirement.
"I feel that we're losing out on community interaction," board member Brian Riegel said.
"It's still a good idea for some kids," Mextorf said. "Making it an elective means something. If they don't see value in it, they won't do it."
A vote was not taken at this time.
The next school board meeting is Monday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room.