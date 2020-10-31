A Hamburg man was arrested Oct. 30 by Berks County detectives on child pornography charges.
Steven D. Rothermel, 38, was taken into custody about 9 a.m. Oct. 30 in his residence on Sycamore Drive, Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar announced.
Rothermel was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail following video arraignment before District Judge Kim L. Bagenstose to await a hearing on chares of possessing and disseminating child pornography.
According to investigators:
On March 9, detectives with the district attorney’s office received a complaint from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning someone uploading child pornography to an online chat website.
Detectives learned that on Feb. 3 digital videos were uploaded during an electronic communication.
Detectives traced the internet address to Rothermel’s residence.
On Aug. 28, detectives searched Rothermel’s home. Officers from Tilden Township and Lower Heidelberg Township police departments assisted.
Detectives seized several electronic devices and transported them to the district attorney’s Forensic Services Unit for examination.
A certified forensic examiner recovered more than 4,000 digital images of child pornography from the devices.
Detectives filed the charges against Rothermel on Oct. 29 at the Bagenstose’s office in Hamburg. Bagenstose issued an arrest warrant.