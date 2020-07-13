A Hamburg man was fatally injured Saturday, July 11, when he lost control of his motorcycle on Route 895 in Southern Schuylkill County, state police at Schuylkill Haven said.
Juan E. Gonzalez-Sanchez, 36, died in Geisinger St. Luke’s Orwigsburg shortly after the crash in West Brunswick Township.
Troopers provided this account:
Gonzalez-Sanchez was traveling east at a high speed just after noon when he lost control of the sport motorcycle and it left the right side of the road just west of Summit Lane. The motorcycle struck a wood pole before returning to the road and coming to rest in the eastbound lane.
Gonzalez-Sanchez, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by Auburn Fire Company Ambulance to the hospital where he was pronounced dead by a staff physician.