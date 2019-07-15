Hamburg’s Mayor, George Holmes, was soaked to the gills, showing his community spirit at First Reformed UCC’s Fun Family Festival in Hamburg by volunteering to sit in the Fun Dunker dunking tank on July 13, and, yes, the Mayor got dunked!
“First Church” sends many thanks to Hamburg’s Mayor for sharing his time with us at our Fun Family Festival. The Mayor wasn’t the only one who was all wet that Saturday. First Church’s Pastor Darryl Hamm and Consistory President, Al Muller each took a turn at the Fun Dunker. That may have been the best “seat in the house” on that very sunny, hot day.
This was the second annual Fun Family Festival held at the church. This year the festival had a Carnival theme so games of all sorts were available – Lucky Duck, Ring On Bottle, Three In a Row, Lollipop Pull, Knock ‘Em Over, Guess It, and more. There was face painting and a photo booth, too. The kids were entertained by a puppet show performed by Nimrod Puppetry and they loved it!
Of course, there has to be food at a carnival so free hot dogs, sides, and drinks were provided along with Candy’s Italian Ice which was a great addition for the hot day. First Church also sends thanks to Candy’s Homemade Ice Cream and Nimrod Puppetry for their contribution to the day.
The Fun Family Festival is a free, annual event provided by First Reformed UCC, 76 S. Third St., Hamburg. The First Church family comes together many times throughout the year to provide events for the community. You can find future event information on First Church’s website at hamburgfirstucc.org or on Facebook at 1stuccofhamburg. You can also contact the church at 610-562-2593 or by email at hamburg1stucc@verizon.net. First Church loves seeing new faces at its events and its services, so, check them out and plan to join them soon.