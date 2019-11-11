Hamburg youth football teams Mighty Mites and Midgets are the 2019 Berks Area Youth Football League Champions.
The Hamburg Mighty Mites won against Myerstown 7-6 in the second round of the Berks Area Youth Football League playoffs on Nov. 9 while Hamburg Midgets won against Myerstown 19-13.
Hamburg Mites fell to Conrad Weiser 19-12 on Nov. 9, putting them in 4th place in the league.
All Hamburg Youth Football teams finished undefeated in the regular season. Mighty Mites and Midgets finished undefeated for the regular and post seasons.
At the 10th Annual BAYCL cheer competition on Nov 2, Hamburg Mighty Mites placed 2nd, Mites placed 3rd, and Midgets placed 2nd.
All three levels also won the Frost Bowl in October against Schuylkill Valley bringing home all three traveling trophies.
“From what we can see in our records, this is the most successful season HYFCA has had in a long time-if ever!" said President Ryan Horvath. "We are very proud of the coaches and players that have put in all the hard work this season.”
HYFCA is a Youth Football and Cheer program for children ages 4-12 and in Pre-K through 7th grade. Typical enrollment is over 200 boys and girls. Cheerleaders compete in an annual BAYCL Cheer competition (Nov. 2 at Oley Valley High School for 2019). Registration for the 2020 season will be held in March/April of 2020.
Schedules and Registration information can be found on the league’s website at www.leaguelineup.com/hyf.