After hearing from a resident regarding the need for a crossing guard at a busy school-crossing Hamburg Area's superintendent promised to look into the situation.
Tommy Krick told school directors on Sept. 23 that the combination of bright sunshine and hurried drivers makes it difficult for students to navigate the crossing at 7th and Windsor streets.
Krick said that he has one student at the high school and another in the middle school and they have to wait at the crosswalk.
"The speed limit is 25 (m.p.h.) on Windsor and should be 15 and have a crossing guard," Krick said. "Drivers go 25 to 35 (m.p.h.) and the cars are close together."
Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf acknowledged the challenges near the school, especially at the beginning of the school day.
"It's the sheer volume (of traffic)," Mextorf said. "Drivers are not always patient on their way to work."
The district has a crossing guard at 4th and Windsor plus police assistance as students make their way up the hill to the school campus.
"We work together with the borough for placement in high traffic areas or if their is a sun issue," Mextorf said. "I'll monitor the situation whether to get an officer there or reduce speed."
In other news, school directors agreed to have the district's financial advisors proceed with the process to refinance two of the district's 2015 bonds.
The refinancing would save the district an estimated $600,000, Mextorf said.
"We will save over $1.6 million over the course of the year, including a previous refinancing," Mextorf said.
School directors will vote on October 14 regarding a parameters resolution that would allow the financial advisors to make decisions in a timely fashion.
Brad Remig, managing director for Public Financial Management (PFM), is the financial advisor to the district.
Scott Kramer, financial advisor for RBC Capital Markets LLC, takes the bonds to the (stock) market for refinancing.
School director Leon Grim asked the board to consider opening up a competitive process and consider bringing in another financial group that could provide better results for taxpayers.
The suggestion gained little traction as school directors voted 6-1 to continue bond refinancing as currently constituted.
In other news, school directors approved $8,700 be paid to Ronald C. Folk Paving for the construction of a handicap parking area and walkway at the high school softball field.
School directors met in executive session prior to the meeting for the purpose of real estate. No details were available.
The next meeting of school directors is Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room.