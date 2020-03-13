Hamburg Borough Police Chief Anthony M. Kuklinski announced changes to how Hamburg Police will respond to non-emergency calls.
Due to the recent coronavirus pandemic, in most non-emergency incidents, the police department will be calling complainants by telephone, the chief announced on social media on Friday night, March 13.
"Officers will NOT be responding to non-emergency calls, however, officers will be communicating with complainants by telephone," wrote Kuklinski in the announcement. "We will still be responding to ALL emergency situations and calls for service."
Officers will continue on police patrols and will be continuing their service to the community.
"Officers will however be limiting their exposure to members of the community."
Officers have been provided with protective suits and breathing apparatus to be used in certain cases.
"It is our intention to protect this community to the best of our ability. The directives given to officers are within the guidelines with the Centers for Disease Control and other authorities," wrote Kuklinski.
Additionally, The Borough of Hamburg Administrative Offices and the police administrative officer will be in operation during regular business hours. The police will continue providing police services 24 hours per day seven days per week.
Kuklinski emphasized that the Hamburg Borough Administrative Office and the Administrative office of the Police Department will be on restricted access until further notice.
"We encourage you to contact us via telephone in matters involving business matters of the police department and the Borough Administrative Office," he wrote.
The first floor of the Municipal Center will be secured until further notice. Access through the stairwells to the magisterial district court office are still open.
"We are taking this precaution in compliance with directives from emergency management officials in the interest of protecting the public and the employees of the Borough of Hamburg."
Also, Kuklinski noted that the Hamburg Area School District is closed for a period of two weeks by order of the Governor.