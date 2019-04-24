Readers and book collectors, take note! One of the area’s largest used book sales will take place on Saturday, May 18, at the Hamburg Area Middle School.
This annual sale is noted for having a wide selection of books, sorted according to categories, displayed on tables for ease in shopping. The doors open at 8 a.m., close at 1 p.m., and at noon the “fill a bag for $5” sale begins, when people can buy a large canvas bag, fill it with any of the books, DVDs and CDs, and pay nothing further.
Prices remain low – for instance, five paperbacks for $2 - and a summer’s worth of good reading will not strain the budget. Categories include non-fiction, fiction, romance, history, biography, children’s, young adult, mystery, sci-fi, classics, westerns, atlases, religion, crafts, gardening, cookbooks, poetry, large print, and beautifully bound “olde” books that could be collector’s items. Some of the more popular authors’ works are grouped separately, as are recently-published novels. There are a great many books on WWII and the Civil War. Also of note this year are some books of sheet music. There are also many DVDs and CDs. A lot of thought and work has gone into this sale, and the selection is outstanding, with tens of thousands of books. Perhaps that title you have long been looking for is among them.
It is an easy walk from the large parking lot to the school cafeteria. This sale benefits the Hamburg Public Library. There will be coffee and baked goods available in the lobby.