The annual November Used Book Sale at the Hamburg Public Library is a great chance to stock up on winter reading, or to find good books for gift-giving.
The crew of people who sort the donated books make a point of choosing very special books in excellent condition for this three-day sale, Nov. 6, 7 and 8, held in the lobby of the library at 35 North 3rd St. in Hamburg, with easy parking in the adjoining lot. The sale will be during library hours: Wednesday and Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday noon to 8 p.m.
Sorted by category, the books will include children’s, history, mystery, cookbooks, fiction and non-fiction. The selection of books will be replenished daily. There will also be DVDs and CDs, and there will be jigsaw puzzles for sale too! The prices are low and the selection interesting.
Baked goods will be available also. A good book and a sweet treat – what a tempting combination. All proceeds benefit the Hamburg Public Library.