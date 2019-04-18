Hamburg’s Art of the Brew Beer & Wine Fest saw a record turnout at the Hamburg Field House on April 6.
“The event was a big success. We had the biggest turnout ever,” said Deena Kershner, Executive Director of the Our Town Foundation. “We sold 435 tasting tickets and 34 designated driver tickets.”
The Our Town Foundation, Hamburg’s non-profit community revitalization corporation, hosted the event with assistance from Windsor Distributing of Hamburg.
From 2 to 5 p.m. tasters enjoyed beer, wine, and distillery tastings, as well as a meal and live music.
“We had 28 breweries on site, two wineries and two distilleries. There were also nine vendors,” said Kershner.
Art of the Brew featured regional favorites including Copperz, Lancaster Brewing and Yuengling, as well as many others from across the state and beyond.
The 1787 Brewing Company of Hamburg featured their local favorite IPA, “Dunnerwetter” and “Every 3rd Wednesday”, a coconut brown ale. Revere Brewery from Tamaqua offered samples of their favorite IPA, “Hippy Hoppity”, a vanilla porter, and a pale ale.
Tasters could also sample wines ranging in flavors from fruit and whiskey meads to a hazelnut port or an agave tequila wine. New to the event was Blake’s Hard Ciders from Michigan, Downeast Cider House from Massachusetts and Lang Beverage Company based in Nanticoke, Pa. Also from the local region, Reading Distilling Guild provided samples of their white and spiced rums and vodka.
“My favorite beer was Samoa This by Southern Tier Brewing,” said Kershner. “The catered meal was provided by Penn Werner Hotel. Musical entertainment was provided by Olde 22, a local favorite.”