The Hamburg Area School District continues to look for opportunities for its students to get job experience with companies and organizations during the school year that could lead to employment after graduation.
On Aug. 26 Hamburg Area school directors approved a written understanding with the Associated Builders and Contractors (Keystone Chapter) to participate in pre-apprenticeship opportunities in the construction trades.
"It's internship opportunities for students while in school to get professional field experience," Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf said.
Carpentry, electrical, welding, painting and plumbing are some of the training opportunities in well-paying fields.
Hamburg Area will be the host school for seminars and training sessions that will also include participants from the following schools: Blue Mountain, Schuylkill Haven, Brandywine Heights and possibly Fleetwood and Kutztown, according to Chris Spohn, Director of Operations and Project Development.
The district has been seeking opportunities for students beyond post-educational, such as, college and trade schools and the career learning center.
In other news, school directors approved an agreement with Pennsylvania Special Olympics for the development of a Unified Champion Schools program.
Teams in the program consist of students with disabilities and students without disabilities.
The program is inspired by the principle that training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding, according to the Special Olympics website.
Teams are made up of players of similar age and ability.
Hamburg Area plans to form a bocce ball team that will play against other local teams.
The program is largely funded by Special Olympics.
In other news, school directors approved a salary adjustment to $117,000 for Teresa Freiwald, Chief Learning Officer, effective July 1, 2019.
"Three years ago we redesigned that job," Mextorf said. "We're now putting it in the appropriate pay slot."
School directors also approved Terence Laughlin, New Ringgold, Schuylkill County, as a high school chemistry teacher, effective Oct. 28 at a salary of $87,857.
Laughlin currently teaches in the Blue Mountain School District.
School directors also approved Corey Lowe, Allentown, as a high school physics teacher, effective Oct. 28 at a salary of $76,000.
Lowe currently teaches at Allen High School in Allentown.
Lastly, school directors approved the Grade 6 trip to South Mountain YMCA in Wernersville from Oct. 16 to 18.
The cost to the district for 170 students and 30 chaperones is not to exceed $27,000.
The next meeting of school directors is Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room.