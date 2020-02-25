On Feb. 24, Hamburg Area school directors recognized high school wellness teacher Donine Kelly, who was named High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Pennsylvania State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
"It's a tribute to all of our hard work (in the department)," Kelly said. "We moved from a traditional PE curriculum to a 21st Century Wellness Program where we focus on the whole child.
"Besides physical health kids improve social skills, emotional well-being and mental health."
Four years ago the beginnings of change started from a traditional health and physical education program into a wellness program.
"It was a tough sell with students initially," Kelly said. "We added more fitness. We previously had one semester of health for students in ninth grade. Now students have health class in grades nine through 12. It's getting easier."
Superintendent Dr. Richard Mextorf has been a proponent for change.
"Dr. Mextorf is all about wellness," Kelly said. "He gave us permission to think outside of the box."
One example of such thinking was a trip to Leaser Lake, near New Tripoli, in the fall for seniors to experience a variety of activities.
Some activities included kayaking, paddle boarding, hiking, yoga and fly fishing.
"It exposes kids to things they don't do in life," Kelly said. "They can become lifetime fitness activities."
Recently the district purchased 30 bikes to add cycling to the curriculum.
"It's kids owning their learning," Mextorf said. "Wellness is a lifetime activity.
"Donine is a model for excellence. It's her brainchild. This honor is well-deserved."
In other news school directors heard from a resident regarding the school's before and after school daycare program.
Cheryl Zito, whose grandchild is in the program, told school directors that she recently received a letter stating that the program would not continue.
The letter came from the YMCA which runs the program.
"The 'Y' jumped the gun," Mextorf said. "We are in discussions with the 'Y'. It may or may not be the 'Y. We know it's needed. We are providing the best program we can, best for the taxpayers. We are looking at everything."
The next meeting of school directors is Monday, March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the James A. Gilmartin Community Room.