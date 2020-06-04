The Hamburg Area School District celebrated its essential employees on June 3 with a luncheon donated by Penn Werner Hotel and certificates of appreciation and achievement.
“The 73 staff members were recognized for the crucial work they completed during the initial phase of the COVID-19 response,” said Christopher J. Spohn, director of Operations and Project Development for Hamburg Area School District.
Spohn said that these individuals provided essential support in the areas of Business Operations, Food Service, Building Maintenance and Operations, and Instructional Technology.
In addition to ensuring the business operations were conducted, Spohn said members of the business office staff completed two software upgrades and conversions.
“The Facilities Department thoroughly cleaned and disinfected all of the buildings in preparation for a return to live instruction that never occurred, then supported the Instruction Technology team in the distribution of computer laptops and tablets to ensure continuity of learning while maintaining the buildings and grounds of the school district,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Food Service department and volunteers from the paraprofessional teaching staff served well over 100,000 meals to children of the Hamburg Area School District over the 12 weeks, he said.
“Dr. Richard Mextorf, Superintendent of Schools, said that the staff deserved special thanks because they answered the call to care for our kids,” said Spohn. “He also acknowledged that this week marked the end of the beginning of the COVID response and that there was much work to be accomplished to be ready for whatever the start of the next school year will hold.”