Hamburg Scout Lucas C. Gehring was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout at the First Reformed UCC Church, Hamburg, during the Eagle Scout Court of Honor on April 7.
Lucas, the son of Linda Gehring, is a member of Boy Scout Troop 184 associated with St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. Incidentally, according to Scout Master Dennis Miller, while only about 4 percent of U.S. boy scouts ever attain the Eagle Scout rank, he is the 105th young man from this troop to achieve this distinction.
During the ceremony, he was awarded numerous citations including two from the Pennsylvania Senate and House of Representatives. Offering personal meritorious comments were the Honorable Kim Bagenstose, Mayor George Holmes, Sons of the American Revolution representative David Shultz and VFW Commander Dennis Carter, to name but a few.
Lucas began his association with the Boy Scouts at the age of 5. In the ensuing years he has earned 37 merit badges plus the Bronze, Gold and Silver Palms and is a brotherhood member of the Kittatinny Lodge No.5 Order of the Arrow. He has also served as chaplin aide, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and junior assistant scout master.
When asked why scouting is important to him, Lucas said he really likes the skills you learn, the adventure, meeting new people and getting involved in the community.
Lucas’ Eagle Scout project required transforming an unsightly parcel of land adjoining the UCC church to an appealing landscape. This involved grading the area, installing landscaping fabric, applying decorative red stone, replacing old lattice with new vinyl lattice, and planting a crabapple tree surrounded by decorative stone bricks.
Currently a senior at Hamburg Area High School, Lucas is a member of the Cross Country and Winter and Spring Track Teams specializing in long distance running. A writer for the school newspaper, he will be pursuing a college degree leading to a career in photojournalism.