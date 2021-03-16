The Hamburg Area High School social studies department, mainly the U.S. history courses, plan and organize a special event for the entire 11th grade class at around this time every year called the Speakeasy.
For context, a speakeasy was a secret gathering of people, during the prohibition era of the 1920s, that served alcoholic beverages illegally without consent of the federal or state government (it being outlawed from the 18th Amendment in 1920). This criminalization of alcohol leads to the widespread loss of money and financial gain by these alcohol companies; while also leading to a large immigrant opposition to the criminalization of the beverage due to cultural traditions and personal celebrations using the beverage consistently.
Immigrants, which had a large majority politically in key political states including New York and Pennsylvania, also drank that beverage as a way to escape the awful living conditions that they were forced to live in until gaining economic stability (being one of their persona goals for their families personal gain, economically and financially, in the future).
With a widespread, immigrant and labor worker, opposition to the banning of the beverage, large and notable illegal organizations or gangs began to organize and appear in reaction to the opposition.
Gangsters during this era included the notable Al Capone, who owned a Chicago clothing business during this era and also began to make alcohol illegally which allowed him to sell the beverage at extremely high proofs from the high demand. This made him one of the most influential people in the Midwest and even United States, economically through his selling of the high-demand beverage (estimated at gaining $10 million from his “business”) and politically through his popularity with labor workers and immigrants for the illegal substance.
As the notable gangsters were illegally selling the beverage, small speakeasy bars began to appear in the local city regions of immigrant and labor workers (like with Al Capone’s supported business of alcohol distribution). These speakeasies were located in any place within the region, possibly being hidden in a separate store room or even underground in a hidden region of the area.
To get access to the speakeasy, there were usually passwords that the owners or people who knew the owners would tell other people of loyalty, honorability, and trust that they would not tell anyone where the bar was hidden (mainly so they wouldn’t be arrested and continued to sell, distribute, and have people continue to consume alcohol for a profit).
What the 11th grade U.S. history teachers decided to do was to create a similar atmosphere of a 1920s speakeasy, although not having the alcoholic beverages, but to also allow the students to dress and roleplay as a historical person from the era as well.
Characters would include people ranging from former President Calvin Coolidge, Andrew Mellon, Nikoli Tesla, Henry Ford, and even Vladimir Lenin. There were a wide variety of characters that people were able to choose, dressing in a similar outfit to the person as they were roleplaying their personal 1920s character.
Although this year’s speakeasy had some alterations and variations to previous years during to the coronavirus mandated restrictions (by the CDC), including the need to social distance, not allow food or beverages, and not allowing a band to play 1920s themed jazz music, the speakeasy was still very interesting and unique compared to any other activities that we could have participated in this year, or even in previous years.
One of the teachers who assisted with creating and organizing the event, Mr. David Kline, stated, “Although we had a few changes to the speakeasy with food and beverages, I have to say that it was still enjoyable to see people roleplaying their characters in such detail.”
Another student commented that the speakeasy was “a unique experience that I enjoyed whether there were COVID-19 restrictions or not.”
With my personal experience, I have to say that this activity was very enjoyable, as I would describe the opinion of most participants.
While originally believing that the event wouldn’t be as interesting or in depth as previous years with the beverages and food brought to the activity, I have to admit that I was completely wrong in my assumption of the event.
Seeing people roleplay the characters that we had previously been speaking about in class, as well as having the challenge of continuously staying in character throughout the duration of the shortened period (speaking to visitors as well) when we held the activity was a very unique way to present and learn more about these influential people from this era.
Not only did this speakeasy activity have a unique twist of explaining and describing the events during this interesting era of American history, it also showed the alterations, politically, that the U.S. has transitioned to throughout this era and for the rest of its history until the present; putting everything in perspective of what life was like during the Roaring 1920s socially.