Officers Joseph Mikos and Anthony Vaillant were sworn into their new positions with the Hamburg Borough Police Department at a regular session of Hamburg Borough Council on Sept. 28.
Hamburg Borough Police Chief Anthony Kuklinski welcome both officers to the Hamburg Police Department.
"The officers bring diversity to our community. Both officers have vast life experiences and new ideas on policing that I think would be beneficial to our community," said Kuklinski. "I am a very community oriented administrator and firmly believe that all of the Hamburg officers need to part of this community."
Mikos is the department's newest full time officer. He has served with Hamburg Police since his completion of the academy as a part time officer. Mikos holds a bachelor's in criminology from Immaculata University and is a U.S. Army veteran. He is a certified Ordnance and Explosives Disposal Expert. He has served in Combat Theaters of Operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. He currently serves as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Vaillant recently completed the Police Academy. He completed his associate's degree at the City University New York (CUNY) (Borough of Manhattan Community College) in criminal justice. He is a U.S. Army veteran and is a Military Police Officer. Vaillant currently is an Army Reservist. He has received specialized training from the armed forces in his field of expertise.
Kuklinski said that these positions were funded through general borough budget. The full time vacancy was created as a result of a retirement last year. The part time vacancy was created by Officer Mikos being hired into the full-time position.
Officer Mikos and Officer Vaillant are assigned to patrol. Officer Mikos is already certified as a bicycle patrol officer.
"Hamburg Police Department will be continue on emphasizing having officers involved in community events as well as patrolling the business districts and the neighborhoods," said Kuklinski. "They will be assigned collateral responsibilities as they progress through."
What makes Mikos and Vaillant good additions to the department is that they are both community oriented and both believe in community policing, being a part of the community that they serve in, said Kuklinski.
"Both of them believe that police officers need to operate at a high level of professionalism on and off-duty," he said. "Their military training, team player mentality will prove to be key to their professional success at Hamburg."