Firefighters rescued a woman on Sept. 1 from the second floor of a burning house in Hamburg.
Crews were dispatched about 8:10 a.m. to the 200 block of State Street for reports of a structure fire with one occupant trapped on the second floor.
Hamburg Fire Chief Kevin R. Hartman said firefighters helped the woman escape. She was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital to be evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation, Hartman said.
Crew suppressed the fire within 30 minutes, he said, and there were no other injuries.
The fire appears to have started in the area of a propane heater, Hartman said.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.
The victim's name has not been released and there is no word on her condition, Hartman said.