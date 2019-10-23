Hamburg Youth Football and Cheerleading Association has earned their place in the Berks Area Youth Football League playoffs and is seeded #1 for the Mighty Mite, Mite, and Midget levels. All 3 levels finished the regular season undefeated.
Mighty Mite ended 6-0-1, Mites ended 7-0, and Midget ended 7-0. All 3 levels also won the Frost Bowl in October against Schuylkill Valley bringing home all 3 traveling trophies.
“From what we can see in our records, this is the most successful season HYFCA has had in a long time-if ever!" said President Ryan Horvath. "We are very proud of the coaches and players that have put in all the hard work this season.”
The first round of playoffs begins Oct. 26 at Kutztown High School.
The second round of playoffs will be held Nov. 3 at the Hamburg High School Stadium.
HYFCA would love to have the community come out and support the youth football league on Nov. 3. As long as HYFCA’s success continues for the first round of playoffs on Oct 26, they will play in the second round of playoffs on Nov. 3 in Hamburg. Mighty Mites will play at 1:30 p.m., Mites will play at 3 p.m. and, Midgets will play at 4:30 p.m.
The final BAYFL Championship Game will be held on Nov. 9 at Upper Perk.
HYFCA is a Youth Football and Cheer program for children ages 4-12 and in Pre-K through 7th grade. Typical enrollment is over 200 boys and girls. Cheerleaders compete in an annual BAYCL Cheer competition (Nov. 2 at Oley Valley High School for 2019). Registration for the 2020 season will be held in March/April of 2020.
Schedules and Registration information can be found on the league’s website at www.leaguelineup.com/hyf.