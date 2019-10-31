Hamburg Youth Football and Cheerleading Association earned their place in the Berks Area Youth Football League playoffs and is seeded No. 1 for the Mighty Mite, Mite, and Midget levels. All three levels finished the regular season undefeated.
Mighty Mite ended 6-0-1, Mites ended 7-0, and Midget ended 7-0. All 3 levels also won the Frost Bowl in October against Schuylkill Valley bringing home all three traveling trophies.
“From what we can see in our records, this is the most successful season HYFCA has had in a long time-if ever!" said President Ryan Horvath. "We are very proud of the coaches and players that have put in all the hard work this season.”
All levels won in the first round of playoffs, held Oct. 26 at Kutztown High School. Mighty Mite, Mite and Midget advanced to the second round of playoffs on Nov. 3 held at Hamburg High School Stadium. Mighty Mites play at 1:30 p.m., Mites play at 3 p.m. and, Midgets play at 4:30 p.m.
The final BAYFL Championship Game will be held on Nov. 9 at Upper Perk.
HYFCA is a Youth Football and Cheer program for children ages 4-12 and in Pre-K through 7th grade. Typical enrollment is over 200 boys and girls. Cheerleaders compete in an annual BAYCL Cheer competition (Nov. 2 at Oley Valley High School for 2019). Registration for the 2020 season will be held in March/April of 2020.
Schedules and Registration information can be found on the league’s website at www.leaguelineup.com/hyf.