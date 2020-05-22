The Hawk Mountain Council announced on May 21 that the Boy Scouts Summer Camp Programs have been suspended for 2020 as a precaution to coronavirus COVID-19 concerns.
"It is with a heavy heart, that the Hawk Mountain Council has decided to suspend all resident camp and day camp programs at Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation for the 2020 summer season," said Duane S. Crouse, Director of Development, Boy Scouts of America, Hawk Mountain Council in an announcement on May 21. "We know camp is an important part of every Scout’s summer, and this decision was not made lightly."
Crouse said the safety of all members, volunteers and employees is their top priority.
"As such, we have taken a careful and informed approach in evaluating whether to offer our resident summer camp and day camps this year. Since the spread of COVID-19, we have continued to monitor the situation, consult with health experts, government officials and other camping professionals," he said.
"Based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the PA Department of Health, and others related to COVID-19, it was felt that mass gatherings at camp would simply create too much risk to the safety of our Scouts, leaders, and employees (as well as their families at home once they leave camp) to operate resident summer camp programs responsibly."
The Hawk Mountain Council will provide alternative programming to its Scouting families throughout the summer. The hope is that when the state enters the COVID-19 green phase, Hawk Mountain Council will be able to offer some outdoor programs at the Hawk Mountain Scout Reservation, located in Schuylkill Haven.