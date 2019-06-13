Dedicated to providing opportunities for teenagers to experience and volunteer on the Mountain, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton hosts its first Youth Trail Weekend June 29 and 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. While Hawk Mountain often holds Trail Days for volunteers to help maintain the wildlife, this is the first weekend-long event.
Teenagers 14 through 18 years old who register for just one day or the entire weekend will be able to log their volunteer service hours and connect with nature while helping Hawk Mountain’s conservation mission.
Trail maintenance is one of the main undertakings highlighted during the Youth Trail Weekend, which includes cleaning up the Mountain’s trails of debris and making them more clear and easy for visitors to hike.
Additionally, volunteers will manage and clear out some invasive species so native plants can properly flourish. Anticipating another summer of spotted lantern flies, volunteers will also be preparing to prevent the destructive insect.
Volunteers are vital to Hawk Mountain’s operations. The work they do ensures that everything functions properly and that visitors continue to have great adventures on the Mountain.
“With 2,500 acres of protected lands, several miles of trails, half a dozen scenic overlooks, and 70,000 visitors a year, the Sanctuary needs a dedicated team of trail volunteers,” said Todd Bauman, Director of Land and Facilities.
The Youth Trail Weekend is a great opportunity to dip your toe into volunteering without the commitment to the other programs offered, such as the Hawk Mountain Trail Stewards, a service learning program for high-school and college students, and the Bill Parks Memorial Volunteer Program, a program for anyone who is dedicated to wildlife conservation and keeping Hawk Mountain running. If a love for nature is sparked on the Youth Trail Weekend, becoming a regular volunteer is encouraged and welcomed!
The 2,500-acre Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and is open to the public year-round by trail-fee or membership, which in turn supports the non-profit organization’s raptor conservation mission and local-to-global research, training, and education programs. To learn more about Hawk Mountain or other programs, call 610-756-6961 or visit www.hawkmountain.org.