Hawk Mountain Sanctuary received support from the FirstEnergy Foundation with a grant of $5,500 for general operating.
“This type of grant supports all of our efforts at Hawk Mountain, from global training and research to welcoming local students and hikers,” said Director of Development Mary Linkevich. “We are so thankful for this contribution.”
This grant comes just in time for summer and fall events. Funds will contribute to weekend programs, educational workshops, and lectures that are offered almost every weekend, in addition to maintaining the eight-mile trail system and supporting long-term raptor migration monitoring and other global research and education.
“At FirstEnergy, we are proud of our record of environmental stewardship, including our ongoing efforts to help protect ospreys near our power lines,” said Lorna Wisham, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. “Hawk Mountain’s mission aligns with the Foundation’s focus to improve the vitality of our communities and promote local and regional economic development.”