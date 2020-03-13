Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton announced on Friday afternoon, March 13, that all Sanctuary trails and buildings have been closed and will remain closed through March 30.
"In light of the continued spread of COVID-19, the board of directors and staff has made the decision to err on the side of caution and voluntarily close all visitor services and programs through March 30 when we will reevaluate the situation. This includes closing of all trails and lookouts," said Sean Grace, President, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, in a statement.
"This is a proactive decision, as we offer non-essential services and so are following recommendations for a 14-day closing in advance of any state or county mandates," wrote Grace. "This decision is not made lightly, but during these uncertain times, we hold the health and safety of our supporters and visitors as our highest priority. We will continue to keep you posted and as always, we are grateful for your continued support for Hawk Mountain Sanctuary and our local-to-global raptor conservation mission."