Hawk Mountain’s Native Plant Sale features over 100 species of Pennsylvania native wildflowers, perennials, vines, grasses, ferns, shrubs, and trees. These native plants can help attract birds, butterflies, and wildlife and create a more natural environment in the local landscape. The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 15 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 16.