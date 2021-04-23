Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton will host its 2021 Spring Native Plant Sale.
Saturday, May 15, begins Hawk Mountain’s Native Plant Sale weekend, featuring more than 100 species of Pennsylvania native wildflowers, perennials, vines, grasses, ferns, shrubs, and trees.
These native plants can help attract birds, butterflies, and wildlife and create a more natural environment in the local landscape.
The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 15 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 16.
“We consistently offer a wide selection of natives for a wide range of growing conditions, including many that are not commonly found in the nursery trade,” said garden volunteer Rudy Keller, who encourages visitors with specific plants in mind to arrive early.
Plants that attract birds and butterflies, as well as plants in bloom, sell quickly.
Most available plants are grown by the volunteers at the sale, with a few slow-growing plants coming from native plant wholesalers.
Rudy said that these plants, which are more difficult to propagate, “usually sell fairly quickly, with mountain laurel and the uncommonly offered sweetfern being especially popular, because quantities are limited.”
Attendees can find the perfect plants for outside their home based on habitat, such as sunny, hot, shady, and wet environments, with the help of knowledgeable volunteers who will be ready to answer questions and offer advice.
Funds raised from the Native Plant Sale benefit the Sanctuary’s general fund as well as improve the Sanctuary’s Native Plant Garden and fund future plant sales.
The Sanctuary is following COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing to ensure a safe environment for all volunteers, staff, and visitors to the plant sale. Masks are required, and visitors are asked to maintain a six-foot distance from non-household members.
For more information regarding the Native Plant sale or other upcoming events, visit hawkmountain.org/events.
The 2,500-acre Hawk Mountain Sanctuary is the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and is open to the public year-round by trail-fee or membership, which in turn supports the non-profit organization’s raptor conservation mission and local-to-global research, training, and education programs. To learn more about Hawk Mountain or other programs, please call 610-756-6961 or visit www.hawkmountain.org.