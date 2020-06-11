With Berks County in the yellow phase of the state's reopening, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton reopened its trails to the public.
The Visitor Center facility remains closed. Limited outdoor restrooms are available and sanitized throughout the day.
To make trail admission run smoothly, Sanctuary staff ask non-members to either pay with exact cash or purchase an advance ticket and bring a printed copy of that ticket to the gate. Visit https://www.hawkmountain.org/ to purchase tickets.
Hawk Mountain Sanctuary offers a few rules of hiking etiquette during this time of social distancing, posted on their Sanctuary website.
Protect Others
Do not visit if you feel ill. Wear a mask. The uphill hiker has the right-of-way; step aside and allow others to pass. Announce your presence when passing from behind.
Protect Yourself
Consider a return visit if the parking lot appears crowded. Remain at least six feet from non-family members. If an overlook appears crowded, continue to another. Do not gather with others from outside your household.
Be Prepared
Carry a daypack with sanitizer, water, and snacks. Bring a mask and use it upon entry and when encountering other family groups. Carry out all trash. No pets are allowed on the Sanctuary. Restrooms are limited and cleaned twice each day.
Enjoy Hawk Mountain Sanctuary
Don’t forget your binoculars and camera. Enjoy the big views and watch for soaring raptors. Use the space at North Lookout to spread out.
Hours of Operation
Trails are open daily. Visitor Center temporarily closed. Members are welcome at any time with their membership card. Visit https://www.hawkmountain.org/ to purchase advance tickets.