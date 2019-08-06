Kathy Roberts, Health and Wellness Educator for BerksEncore, was the guest speaker at a recent meeting of the Frystown Lions Club. She spoke about causes, prevention and staying healthy when one does indeed have diabetes.
“What a dynamic presentation,” said PDG Lion Bob Argot. “While giving us the dangers of having diabetes and what can be done to avoid it, she gave us first-hand examples of people who do not follow recommended guidelines.”
Welcomed by Lions Club secretary Adele Argot, and then thanked for her fantastic presentation, Roberts, shared with the Lions an upcoming class she is leading,”Living Well With Diabetes.” It will be held from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, from Sept. 9 through Oct. 10, at the Strausstown Center. The class is free, but registration is required. To reach Roberts, call 610-374-3195, ext. 230 or e-mail kroberts@berksencore.org.
Club treasurer Bob Edris, a diabetic, says, "I learned some things from her. She’s very down to earth.” He will attend her free class if at all possible.
Club vice president Lion Betty Zerbe adds, “She was very spirited and interesting. She knows what she is talking about.”
To get more information about the Frystown Lions Club, call Lion Argot at 717-933-4028.