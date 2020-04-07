In an effort to help families come together during these difficult and challenging times, Healthy Kids Running Series in Boyertown and Pottstown is converting its outdoor five-week spring series into a virtual series beginning on Sunday, April 19, at HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.
“As families navigate through this new norm of social distancing, we want to encourage kids to lead an active healthy lifestyle. Whether it’s running in their yard or around the block, we want kids to continue to be active while avoiding potential contact with the COVID-19,” said Jeff and Jena Shontz, and Liz Connelly, Coordinators, Healthy Kids Running Series Boyertown and Pottstown.
The Healthy Kids Running Series is a national inclusive and fun youth running experience, inspiring kids (ages 2-14) to believe in themselves and lead an active healthy lifestyle.
“Our races are always kid focused with the ultimate goal of teaching children how to be active and healthy while creating meaningful relationships within our community. This is a unique opportunity to be connected and engaged with participants while separate,” they said.
“When new parameters were put in place limiting interaction for our participants, and with more families relying on technology, we felt it was in our best interest to keep our kids engaged and offer this virtual Series,” said Jeff Long, Founder, Healthy Kids Running Series. “Through our virtual Series, we teach kids effort, perseverance, persistence, sportsmanship, independence and grit. We will show kids and their parents how to be active while staying at home.”
The Healthy Kids Running Virtual Series is a five-week program beginning on Sunday, April 19 with age-appropriate race distances. Kids compete each week on a course of their choosing, and at the end of the Series, when appropriate, participants will be invited to a “Medal & T-Shirt Pickup” event. Registration is $35 for the virtual five-week series.
The Healthy Kids Running Series impacts more than 60,000 youth runners in 300+ communities across the United States. Healthy Kids Running Series engages communities and families by providing an inclusive youth running experience, inspiring kids to believe in themselves and lead active healthy lifestyles.
Learn more at www.HealthyKidsRunningSeries.org.