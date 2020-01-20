DOUGLASSVILLE — Untreated hearing loss can impact your physical and emotional well-being. Don’t allow hearing loss stop you from enjoying the things you love.
Join Keystone Villa at Douglassville and Yucha Hearing Aids for a hearing aid presentation on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 1 p.m. in the Personal Care building.
Hearing aids have received a technological boost over the past decade. Guest speaker Caren Yucha from Yucha Hearing Aids discusses these advancements, which include recharging and smartphone connection capabilities. Caren is a licensed, certified speech-language pathologist and hearing instrument specialist.
Free hearing aid cleanings offered to attendees.
This event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, please call 610-385-2030.