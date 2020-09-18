Helping Harvest Food Bank in Spring Township handled the weekly food distribution from the Friend Inc. office at 658D Noble St., Kutztown, on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 16 and 17.
The two-day distribution served about 100 families and was led by Helping Harvest President Jay Worrall.
Friend Inc. staff and volunteers are isolating after a client at the previous distribution later tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
In a press release, Helping Harvest said: "As this is our largest agency partner in the Kutztown area, Helping Harvest did not want to see the clients they serve go without a food distribution. Jay and a team of our volunteers (and additional volunteers arranged though Friend) carried out the two distributions."