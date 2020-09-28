The personal and memory care neighborhood at The Heritage of Green Hills in Shillington will be hosting its next support group for caregivers, online, at 3 p.m. on Oct. 21.
“Many caregivers of individuals suffering from dementia, as well as other debilitating diseases, are feeling extra pressure now,” says Melissa Oley, marketing and admissions liaison for the personal and memory care neighborhood at The Heritage of Green Hills.
“The same precautions that help protect the community against COVID-19 — staying home and limiting travel — have left them feeling isolated. They may not be able to get respite care, which allows them to take much-needed breaks outside of the house. In addition, they may be worried about getting sick and becoming unable to care for their loved ones.”
Oley, who was a social worker prior to her role at The Heritage of Green Hills, co-facilitates the monthly caregiver support group with the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association on the third Wednesday of each month from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
With more than 20 years of experience in senior living and skilled nursing facilities, Oley provides a safe, confidential, supportive environment for participants.
“We’re here to lend an educated and supportive ear to any individual caring for a loved one with a debilitating disease,” says Oley. “The group also educates participants and helps them develop the skills and confidence to solve caregiving challenges. Some attendees are looking for specific information, others want to be connected to resources and some seek emotional support. We work hard to meet individuals at whatever level they need.”
“Meeting online may sound intimidating to some caregivers,” she continues, “but please don’t let that keep you from registering. You only need an email address. The Alzheimer’s Association can walk you through the registration process, if you call 800-272-3900.”
To register, visit http://bit.ly/OctHeritageCaregiver, or call 800-272-3900. To learn more about the group, contact Melissa Oley at 484-755-3228 or email moley@heritagegh.com.