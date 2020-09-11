On Sept. 11, residents at The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, celebrated a new level of freedom after months of staying on the community’s campus by stretching out the 6-foot “Unity Chains” each resident created out of paper strips during the COVID-19 lock-down.
The chains were connected together to form a single symbol of togetherness and placed in a circle around the flag. Then, the community’s veterans led a ceremony observing the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
Residents in the Independent Living neighborhood are now able to travel freely on and off campus without having to quarantine themselves (unless they visit an acute care environment or any areas indicated by the CDC or government as high-risk).
The day included a recitation of "The Pledge of Allegiance," singing the "Star Spangled Banner," speeches by Well By Design Director Cheryl Anderson and Heritage Veterans Association President Paul Laintz, a Moment of Silence and the playing of "Taps" by veteran Rodney Focht.