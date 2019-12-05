SHILLINGTON — The Heritage of Green Hills, a healthy life plan community in Shillington, invites the public to a free exhibition of its community’s model railroad room on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Saturday, Dec. 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Visitors of any age are invited to tour the train room — which includes more than 400 feet of track and dozens of vintage trains, in G gauge, O gauge, HO gauge, N gauge and Z gauge. One of this year’s new editions is the Mt. Penn Fire Tower.
The train room was constructed entirely by Heritage residents beginning in 2009. Many of the trains on display originally belonged to resident Rodney Focht, who requested he be given a room for his model trains when he moved to the community in 2009. The display is maintained by the community’s Model Train Club, and includes many local landmarks.
Light refreshments and music will be provided, and young attendees can visit with Santa.
The Heritage is located at 200 Tranquility Lane in Shillington, just off Morgantown Road/Route 10.