On Aug. 26, Life Care Centers of America honored Jason Auge, executive director at Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook, with one of two President’s Awards for its Northeast Division.
The honor recognizes distinguished service in the long-term health care management role. The Northeast Division includes 25 skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.
“Jason has done an excellent job in leading his team,” said Zo Long, Northeast Division vice president. “He is still energizing them to continue to improve, and he will not settle for anything less than excellence.”
Auge was praised for leading Hickory House to earn a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as for earning his staff’s trust and respect.
“Jason has demonstrated professional skill and compassion in dispatching his responsibilities to the associates, residents and families he serves,” said Beecher Hunter, Life Care president. “He has uniquely demonstrated a leadership style for others to emulate. This is a distinguished award to receive because it goes to the heart of our mission.”
Fifteen President’s Awards are presented annually to leaders of overall successful facilities or organizations within Life Care.
Hickory House Nursing Home is located at 3120 Horseshoe Pike, Honey Brook.