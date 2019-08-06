On Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society will host its annual Farm Festival at the Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville.
The Society is a non-profit organization whose mission is to preserve and protect the Historic Dreibelbis Farm and to make it available to the public for educational, historical, and environmental purposes.
The more than 180-acre farm has been owned by the Dreibelbis family for more than 240 years. Built in the 1860s, the un-remodeled farmhouse is perhaps one of the best living reminders of rural life in Berks County.
Among the activities will be demonstrations of life on the farm— kitchen crafts, butchering, dairy chores, spinning, and quilting. Pennsylvania-German rural work-life will feature lots of old-time tools and farming activities. We’re expecting expanded Native American displays this year, as well as a hay ride and old-time games for the children. Special Talks on local archaeology, Native American storytelling, and local Civil War history will be given in the barn theater.
Special music will be offered throughout the day. Food will be available.
There is no admission charge to the festival and parking is just $2. An entrance fee is charged for tours of the main house. The event will be held rain or shine.
The Historic Dreibelbis Farm is located on Route 143 south of the village of Virginville. GPS Address: 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg, PA. (Editors, please note: the street address is, indeed, “Hamburg”.) Parking is available on-site.
For more information visit www.Dreibelbisfarm.org, "Historic Dreibelbis Farm" on Facebook or contact Mark Dreibelbis at (610) 488-7896.