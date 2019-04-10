The Dreibelbis Farm Historical Society will host a Spring Peeper and Wetlands Walk at the Historic Dreibelbis Farm in Virginville at 6 p.m. on April 28.
The event features a very special location on the farm— the Vernal Pool in our wetlands area near the Maiden Creek. Naturalist–guides, Amy Langman and Richard Bonnett, will introduce the real stars of the evening—tiny singing frogs called Spring Peepers. Along with deer, spotted salamanders, wood frogs, bull frogs, and snapping turtles, the vernal pool is home to thousands of the tiny peepers.
Because this is a “walk on the wild side” of the historic farm, we ask that participants wear waterproof boots for ankle deep mud and water.
The event is free to the public and will be held rain or shine. Parking is on-site and monetary donations will be gratefully accepted.
The Historic Dreibelbis Farm is located on Route 143 south of the village of Virginville. Street Address: 356 Hard Hill Road, Hamburg.
The Spring Peeper and Wetlands Walk is an environmental/educational event hosted by the DFHS, to fulfill their mission to preserve and protect the historic Dreibelbis farm and to make it available to the public. The sixth annual Wildflower Walk will be later in Spring, and the eighth annual Historic Farm Festival will be held on Aug. 24.
For more information visit www.Dreibelbisfarm.org, "Historic Dreibelbis Farm" on Facebook or contact Mark Dreibelbis at 610-488-7896.