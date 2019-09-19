Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Kempton unveiled an official Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission roadside marker on Sept. 14.
Placed along Hawk Mountain Road, the historical marker honors the 1934 founding of Hawk Mountain as the world’s first refuge for birds of prey and coincides with the Sanctuary’s 85th anniversary as a landmark in the American Conservation Movement.
Once a popular place to shoot migrating hawks, in 1934 Rosalie Edge leased the land, installed a warden and created the first safe haven for passing hawks, eagles and falcons. In addition to turning away gunners, she directed the recording of the daily number and type of hawks that passed overhead, establishing the first systematic count of raptor populations globally and launched the study of raptor migration science.
“I think this historical marker is a real tribute to Hawk Mountain, to the local community and the support that it has shown and the global impact of Hawk Mountain,” said Stephen Edge, grandson of Rosalie Edge. “Yes, the marker is to Rosalie Edge. Yes, the marker celebrates her life but honestly it celebrates the people of the area and the work that’s been done here and the need to continue this work in the future. Isn’t that the point of history, to understand where we need to go in the future?”
Today the 2,500-acre nature preserve offers a place to watch 16 species of migrating raptors that pass by each autumn. The Sanctuary trails and scenic overlooks are open to the public year round. The forests function as a learning center and field station used by educators and Hawk Mountain personnel and research associates for education and scientific study. Operated as a non-profit organization, trail fees, membership dues, and other gifts and grants support the Sanctuary and its ongoing local-to-global research, professional training, and public education programs.
Robyn Young of Media nominated Hawk Mountain for a state historical marker as part of her long-time hobby to identify and draw attention to historically significant women in Pennsylvania and their achievements.
“With the use of her own time and resources, Robyn believed that more people needed to know about our great founder Rosalie Edge and all that she has done for conservation,” said Mary Linkevich, director of development, Hawk Mountain Sanctuary. “We very much appreciate her efforts.”
Linkevich said Young single-handedly did all of the research, spent several years conducting that research and successfully completed the application to the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission for Hawk Mountain’s roadside marker.
“Robyn is an unsung hero for history, especially women’s history,” said Linkevich.
When Robyn first started looking into women’s historical markers in the state, out of 1,626 markers, only 60 were for women at that time. She decided to submit an application for a historical marker ever year to rebalance that scale.
Since embarking on her mission 19 years ago, Hawk Mountain is the 20th historical marker that Young has made possible in the state.
“My grandparents took our family here. Then I brought my two sons when they were children and now they’re grown,” said Young. “I wanted to honor (Rosalie Edge) and that is why I am so glad that it’s there today.”
Young plans to continue her mission to honor women in Pennsylvania’s history by applying for additional historical markers.
Dr. William V. Lewis, Jr. chairs the state historical marker selection panel for the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.
“We think these are really important events,” said Lewis. “A significant event that occurred in the history of Pennsylvania, in this case where someone with a great vision decided to do so much to help nature not only in our Commonwealth but really in the Western Hemisphere.”
Lewis said Young is probably one of the state’s most prolific nominators of historical markers.
“They are of superb quality,” said Lewis. “The complexity of doing these is almost like doing a master’s thesis. We look for great stories that are important to our Commonwealth, important to our history not only in the state but around the nation and in fact many times like this around the world.”
Lewis said this is a great lesson in Pennsylvania history.
“In Robyn’s case, it’s not only that, it’s also a great lesson in the enormous contributions of the women of Pennsylvania,” he said. “This is really a day that adds to the history of what (Rosalie Edge) did in creating this amazing place for nature and an amazing place for the state of Pennsylvania.”
Other events that day included live raptor programs, a native plant sale and an exhibit of artwork from long-time Sanctuary volunteer and artist Fred Wetzel. The event also coincided with the Sanctuary’s annual hawk migration count, which takes place daily from Aug. 15 to Dec. 15 at North Lookout. Depending on wind and weather, mid-September migrants may include broad-winged hawks, ospreys, eagles, American kestrels, and more.
For more information about Hawk Mountain Sanctuary, visit www.hawkmountain.org or call 610-756-6961.