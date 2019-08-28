Local historian, former public school English teacher, writer, presenter, potter, and fine art painter, Bob Wood announced his upcoming schedule of informal discussions of local history at Studio B Art Gallery on Sundays from 2 to 3 p.m.
Wood has published four books of local history that he offers for sale. He is a popular presenter among groups dedicated to preserving local history; his articles appear in assorted publications.
Wood serves as Gallery Adjunct at Studio B. In addition to hosting his popular history talks, his varied roles include funding support of exhibits of emerging artists along with his own artwork and the artwork of his wife Sandy Wood — longtime Boyertown Area School District art instructor; assistance in staging exhibits of local artists at local businesses; facilitating poetry readings and book signings; and participation in community events.
Sept. 22: Cannons: New Findings about Casting Cannons for the Revolutionary War at Warwick, Reading, and Hopewell Furnaces.
Sept. 29: Shorts: There are many topics of local 18th & 19th century life that are interesting, yet too short for an hour-long discussion. Speaker’s choice and attendees’ choice.
Oct. 13: Small Presentation Fraktur (frok-tur). Filled with a combination of color, whimsy, piety, and design, small presentation frakturs provide a window into the soul of early settlers.
Oct. 27: The Owl’s Mirror, an evolution of certain folk stories.
Nov. 3: Daniel Royer’s Diaries, an interesting and complete record of 19th century local village life.
Nov. 10: Keeping Warm in the Old Days, a talk centered on stoves, fireplaces, and firewood.