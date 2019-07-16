The bocce courts in the Honey Brook Borough were filled with red, white and blue on July 13 for its annual July Bocce Ball Tournament with a special theme.
On a perfect weather day each team was randomly chosen and then asked to provide a patriotic name. Some examples of the team names were The Sparklers, Brave Hearts, Fireworks and American Pride.
There were plenty of fireworks in the games with close scoring and nail biting finishes. Several people came dressed in some kind of red, white and blue apparel. In the end, the Stars and Stripes took first place and waved proudly to the crowd. The team consisted of Heather, Jackie, Pete and Heidi. The Stars and Stripes, an appropriate name for the winner, had to win two games in the finals to take the gold medals. And the victory came just as the sun set.
Second place went to the Freedom Fighters and third to the Yankee Doodles.
Lots of snacks, laughter, fun and fellowship marked another bocce event.
For more information about future tournaments, contact the Honey Brook Borough.