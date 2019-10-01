Honey Brook Community Library, 687 Compass Road, Honey Brook Township, is recognized as a premiere local resource in the area for books, magazines, newspapers, wireless computer access, movies, and programs for all ages. With 300 plus programs held in its 3,500 square foot building, the Library Board of Trustees decided it is time for a larger building.
A Fall Open House will be held at the Honey Brook Community Library on Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. to 1p.m and also from 5 to 7 p.m. The community can visit the library during either time, ask questions, and view architect draft sketches of plans and show their support for this future growth.
Honey Brook Community Library, a PA Forward Silver Star library, is one of 18 Chester County libraries that make up the Chester County Library System with a circulation of material of 70,000 yearly. HBCL serves a varied population that includes several school districts, townships, and rural and urban residents. Library patrons also include residents from several senior nursing homes.
The Board hired a consultant to do a feasibility study and when the report showed this to be a wise plan for this fiscally sound establishment, the board and staff determined it was time to start a capital campaign. Expectations are that fundraising will continue for several years to get needed funds. Honey Brook Township joins with the Library in sharing this news. They will partner with HBCL to apply for the 2020 PA Keystone Grant next April.
Expansion plans may include: a (rentable) community room for meetings, plenty of windows to let in natural light, separated sections for adults, young adults, and children. Other possible additions include a Quiet Reading Room, upgraded restroom facilities and a devoted local history Corner for display of local artifacts and documents.
Chester County residents and local library patrons can contribute toward library construction in a number of ways. A one-time gift via check is acceptable, and “legacy giving” and naming options for rooms is available. Donors can also give in the name of a loved one if desired. Patrons can email Library Director, Jennifer Spade at jspade@ccls.org for more information.