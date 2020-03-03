The Honey Brook Community Partnership has posted an application for its Community Grant Program, now in its third year, on its website at www.hbpartnership.org.
The theme for 2020 is Community Enhancement, awarded to non-profit organizations that sponsor projects designed to mobilize the caring power of the Honey Brook community, creating long-lasting change that improves people’s lives, and providing for the basic human needs of area residents.
The deadline for applications is April 1, 2020. Applicants will present their project scope at the Partnership’s monthly meeting on April 15, 2020 at noon at the Heatherwood Retirement Community. Successful applicants will receive their awards at the Partnership’s Spring Social on April 22, 2020 at the Long Way Home Bar and Grill in Honey Brook Borough.
Monies for the grants have been made possible through funds raised in the form of membership dues and sponsorships for the Partnership’s main community event, Harmony Day. The grant program is in keeping with the Partnership’s mission to share resources and work together to benefit the residents of the greater Honey Brook area.
The Honey Brook Community Partnership was established in 2008 as an association of businesses, interested residents, and local government officials. The Partnership meets monthly to facilitate communication, share resources, and work together to enhance and promote greater community spirit in the Honey Brook area.