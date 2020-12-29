The Honey Brook Community Partnership hosted its 8th annual Deck The Brook Contest.
“Our contest is always great fun but this year felt different. I believe it is because of the COVID virus. People have been staying home to be safe and needed something to lift their spirits,” said Verna Emery of Honey Brook Community Partnership. “The contest gave them a chance to drive around with their families and view the sites without being in contact with others.”
The contest was open to all residences, businesses and organizations in Honey Brook Borough and Township to register and decorate their home, door or business for their favorite winter holiday. The goal was to help beautify Honey Brook and spread the spirit of the season. Voting began Dec. 10 and concluded Dec. 17. Winners were announced Dec. 21. A cash prize of $100 was awarded to the winner in each category. The Fan Favorite received a gift basket with items donated by local businesses.
This is the 8th year the Partnership held the contest.
“It was started to get the community involved in sharing the holiday spirit. This year's contest was a great success and has been growing each year,” said Emery.
The Partnership had 33 homes and businesses register for the contest and received almost 200 votes.
“Our community looked bright and festive,” she said.
There were four categories, residential home/lawn, residential door, business and Fan Favorite. The ones with the most votes were the winners.
“It would have been a difficult decision for our judges to pick a winner because so many homes and businesses were decorated beautifully but this year we allowed the residents to vote on their favorites,” said Emery.
2020 Winners
1st Place Business: Dr. Marsha Kirschner, 4660 Horseshoe Pike
1st Place Residential Door: Jessica Whichard, 135 Waynebrook Drive
1st Place Residential Home and Lawn: Frank Forentino, 4570 Horseshoe Pike
1st Place Fan Favorite: Joshua Millisock, 9 Tulip Drive
Honorable Mention Residential Homes: Dan Brooks, 4441 Horseshoe Pike and Chris and Denise Ott, 413 Cahill Circle
“We are so blessed to have so many giving and caring community businesses and residents that helped fill our Fan Favorite basket with donations,” said Emery.
The Partnership would like to thank the following: Carol Quaintance, writer of On The Record with Carol, Dr. Marsha Kirschner, Honey Brook Pharmacy, Eby's, All Things Plumbing, The Board Used Furniture Shoppe, Olsen's Auto, Ford's Notary, Honey Brook Fire Company, The Long Way Home, Chester County Solid Waste Authority, Little Anthony Pizza and Grill, Honey Brook Golf Club, September Farms, Knies Insurance Group, Steeple To People, Thrift, Nova Care Physical Therapy, Honey Brook Hardware and special thanks to Emily Cammerota for designing the gift basket.
“The Honey Brook Community Partnership wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Health New Year,” said Emery. “We look forward to next year when we can provide some fun events for our community.”