Arthur Shannon, Bear Den Leader of Honey Brook Cub Pack #9, excitedly announced that 2019 topped all previous Scouting for Food drives in the community.
“Cub Scouts Pack #9 collectively gathered a whopping 1,129 pounds of food for the Honey Brook Food Pantry this year,” he said. “In my opinion, these kids deserve recognition for their efforts in helping the less fortunate and the needy. They did it in true Cub Scout spirit.”
Ken Ross, chairman of the Honey Brook Food Pantry, was quick to give a special shout out to the kids in Cub Scout Pack #9.
“What an amazing accomplishment. Thank you to the Scouts!” said Ross. “This year their annual Scouting for Food project surpassed all their previous collections.”
Honey Brook Food Pantry counts on this group who go door to door in the community leaving yellow bags on doorsteps for collecting holiday food donations for Scouting for Food, a national Scout project. Days later when they pick up those bags left on the neighborhood doorsteps, they find bags that go from empty to overflowing.
“These scouts are targeting foods we most often need for our holiday meals, and we utilize much of it in packing for our turkey dinner distribution (Dec. 14),” said Ross.
More than 270 families are registered this year for holiday food.
“This has become an annual event that we look forward to since each November our demand for food increases significantly during November and December,” said Ross. “We served well over 800 people in November and 21 new families registered this year for assistance.”
Honey Brook Food Pantry volunteer Becky Zeeger and Den Leader Shannon are the key coordinators of the project, arranging pickup, delivery and weighing of the food.
The Scouts were very pleased and happy to have reached their goal and it was fun for them to line up all the yellow bags on tables for photos of the event. Their hearts were smiling big and proud that night.
“We thank the Cub Scouts and hope they all know the importance of the work they do each year in helping those in need within their community,” said Ross.