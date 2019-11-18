On Nov. 2, bocce players gathered at the Honey Brook bocce ball courts for their annual Thanksgiving tournament, to finish out the 2019 season. It was a crisp, beautiful fall day, with not a cloud in the sky, perfect for the games and for the midday feast.
There was much to be thankful for during the day, whether playing bocce with one’s teammates, catching up with old and new bocce friends, or cheering on the last teams standing. The Darling Drumsticks edged out The Bocce Pilgrims for first and second places respectively. The Wild Turkeys secured a third-place trophy.
A very special part of the day was the feast, which included turkey with all the fixings and an assortment of desserts. Each player contributed a food item, and the meal was enjoyed by all while sitting at linen covered picnic tables.
For information on the 2020 season, which will begin in May, please contact the Honey Brook Borough Office. Players of all skill levels are welcome to join in on the tournaments.