Join the National Park Service as they support the Latino community getting into the outdoors and participating in activities to protect our natural resources in association with Latino Conservation Week.
A series of free programs will be offered July 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All ages are encouraged to attend.
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site, 2 Mark Bird Lane, Elverson, will offer a day full of free educational and recreational activities starting with a family-friendly service project at 10:30 a.m. Moulding and Casting demonstrations will be offered throughout the day, with the 1:45 demonstration being presented in Spanish. A guided bird walk to neighboring French Creek State Park will be offered at 9 a.m. Join us for a bilingual reading of farm animal stories at 3 p.m. Additional activity stations will be accessible throughout the day.
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site invites kids and their families to come “explore, learn, and protect” the park. Visitors can participate in a variety of recreational activities to learn about the significance of Hopewell Furnace and its natural resources. Start at the Visitor Center to pick up the schedule of events for the day.
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site preserves and interprets an early American industrial landscape and community. Showcasing an iron making community and its surrounding countryside, Hopewell Furnace was active from 1771 to 1883. The park’s facilities are currently open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Hopewell Furnace is located five miles south of Birdsboro, PA, off of Route 345. Admission to the park is free. For more information, stop by the park's visitor center, call 610-582-8773, or visit the park's web site at www.nps.gov/hofu.